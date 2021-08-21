Advertisement

New Pet Health and Nutrition Center opens at K-State’s Veterinary Health Center

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University partnered with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to expand and upgrade the Veterinary Health Center’s Pet Clinic.

K-State’s Veterinary Health Clinic will now offer expanded Pet Health and nutrition services aimed at eliminating pet obesity.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition helped fund the new facility and has provided nutrition specialists to help teach Vet Med students about pet health and nutrition.

“With this partnership we’ve been able to build a new primary care center, that provides clinical nutrition services and training for our veterinary students, as well as specialists in training.” Kansas State University Veterinary Health Clinic, Interim Hospital Director, Dr. Beth Davis says.

“Pets are in the center of our lives, so you need to take very good care of them and proper nutrition is an essential part of that.” Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Chief Professional Veterinary Officer, Jolle Kirpensteijn says.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening for the Hills Per Health and Nutrition Center Was held on Friday morning, with facility tours following.

