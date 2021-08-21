New Deputy Fire Chiefs hope to continue expanding, improving fire district

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - In July, Riley County hired two new deputy chiefs to oversee the volunteer fire fighting district of more than 150 volunteers.

Riley County Fire District #1 is continuing to improve the department continuing the restructuring efforts started by retired Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Pat Collins.

In May of 20-20 Collins received approval from the Board of county Commissioners to create a fire chief position separate from the existing Emergency Management Director and Deputy Fire Chief positions.

Doug Russell and John Martens, who were both volunteer fire fighters, will fill the roles as Chief of Operations and Chief of administration.

“It’s different but in a much better way, to get out and interact with all the volunteers now, run calls with them, and helping them go through different scenarios and training that we’re trying to really work on.” Riley Co. Fire Dist. #1 Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, Doug Russell says.

“We have more boots on the ground, during, you know the eight to five, to help facilitate some of that growth and training and create a good fire protection service for the county.” Riley Co. Fire Dist. #1 Deputy Fire Chief of Administration, John Martens says.

Martens’ childhood dream was to become a firefighter, while Russell is following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps as a third-generation fire fighter.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.