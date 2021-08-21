Advertisement

A new coffee shop has opened in Topeka

By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -There is a new coffee shop on the block, with a twist.

“Cafe Quetzal is a coffee shop, community center, and church hybrid all wrapped into one so if you come in during a weekday it would look like your traditional coffee shop and we hope it’s very welcoming and then we will host community events with community members throughout the week and also we will have a church service on Sunday mornings,” said Christine Potter.

The name of the cafe was inspired by their experience in another country.

“And so quetzal is he bird of Guatemala and it symbolizes freedom and so that is what we are trying to be here,” Potter said.

“Inspired by the bird in central and south America and Barb and I and our friends and families have spent a lot of time in Guatemala and a couple of villages there and we have come to know and love the people and country there and it was also there where we had the best cup of coffee that we have ever had,” she said.

The owners knew as soon as they open their doors, they needed something to make their business unique.

“We really wanted to try and do some different things with our coffee so we partnered with the Scone Lady Cafe in Lawrence and we really wanted to have single roasters and have single-origin coffees so that we know that they are responsibly sourced and they are from small farms and we have direct contact with them and know how they act around their communities,” she said.

On the menu, they have one item they say you won’t find anywhere else.

“Our expresso blend is kind of exciting because you can’t get it anywhere else, scone lady has been perfecting for years and years and years and we said we need Guatemalan coffee with that blend and we want it especially for our shop,” said Potter.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class
David Scott Baker, 54, of Topeka was arrested Thursday night.
Visiting veteran proponent helps Topeka Police find kidnapping suspect
A Silver Alert was canceled for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, of Topeka, who was found safe Friday...
Silver Alert canceled after Topeka man found safe
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson catches the ball at NFL football training camp...
Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL
A new coffee shop has opened its doors in Topeka
A new coffee shop has opened its doors in Topeka
Riley County Police Department July crime stats
Riley County Police Department July crime stats
Chanute man in critical condition after aiming weapon at police officer
Chanute man in critical condition after aiming weapon at police officer