A new coffee shop has opened in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -There is a new coffee shop on the block, with a twist.

“Cafe Quetzal is a coffee shop, community center, and church hybrid all wrapped into one so if you come in during a weekday it would look like your traditional coffee shop and we hope it’s very welcoming and then we will host community events with community members throughout the week and also we will have a church service on Sunday mornings,” said Christine Potter.

The name of the cafe was inspired by their experience in another country.

“And so quetzal is he bird of Guatemala and it symbolizes freedom and so that is what we are trying to be here,” Potter said.

“Inspired by the bird in central and south America and Barb and I and our friends and families have spent a lot of time in Guatemala and a couple of villages there and we have come to know and love the people and country there and it was also there where we had the best cup of coffee that we have ever had,” she said.

The owners knew as soon as they open their doors, they needed something to make their business unique.

“We really wanted to try and do some different things with our coffee so we partnered with the Scone Lady Cafe in Lawrence and we really wanted to have single roasters and have single-origin coffees so that we know that they are responsibly sourced and they are from small farms and we have direct contact with them and know how they act around their communities,” she said.

On the menu, they have one item they say you won’t find anywhere else.

“Our expresso blend is kind of exciting because you can’t get it anywhere else, scone lady has been perfecting for years and years and years and we said we need Guatemalan coffee with that blend and we want it especially for our shop,” said Potter.

