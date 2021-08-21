Advertisement

Missouri teacher charged in Capitol insurrection

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, July 6. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Christian school teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Federal prosecutors this week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday but released without having to pay bail on the condition that she promise to show up for future court hearings.

Her public defender declined to comment to The Associated Press on Saturday.

She was recently hired as a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield but expected to be fired following her arrest, The Kansas City Star reported. An AP request for comment to the school wasn’t immediately returned Saturday.

Prosecutors charged Wilson’s husband, Zachary John Wilson, with the same crime in February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class
David Scott Baker, 54, of Topeka was arrested Thursday night.
Visiting veteran proponent helps Topeka Police find kidnapping suspect
A Silver Alert was canceled for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, of Topeka, who was found safe Friday...
Silver Alert canceled after Topeka man found safe
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Courtesy Of: Kansas Department of Labor, Labor market Information Services and the Bureau of...
Jobless rate continues to rise in Geary County
Laborers work on the roof of a house under construction in new subdivision Thursday, Aug. 12,...
Legislative districts overpopulated in 4 Kansas urban areas
FILE - Brandon L. Schlichting, 28, previous mugshot from Allen Co. Jail.
Chanute man in critical condition after being shot by police officer
file, sunflower
Most of Kansas’ top 10 cities grew in population over decade