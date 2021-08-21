Manhattan City Commission approves Steering Committee to help lead upcoming housing market study

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Steering Committee has been approved to help lead an upcoming study on the City of Manhattan’s housing outlook.

On Aug. 17, 2021, the Manhattan City Commission says it approved a process to form a steering committee to help lead the upcoming Housing Market Analysis and Policy Strategy Study. The small, citizen committee is meant to help City staff and Development Strategies, Inc., the consulting team chosen for the project, to create a plan to address Manhattan’s housing needs.

“The City has been discussing the need for a housing market analysis for several years,” said Chad Bunger, Assistant Director of Community Development for the City of Manhattan. “We first have to know what the issues and opportunities are, then we can create programs and policies to help address them. Taking these steps now will empower us to develop strategies and address various housing issues in our community, such as availability and affordability, in a meaningful way.”

Led by consultants from Development Strategies, Inc., from Wichita and St. Louis, the City said the study will collect and examine data about housing conditions and trends in the area.

Once appointed, the City said Steering Committee members will use their diverse perspectives and expertise to help the study. The work will be focused on helping the team in developing policies and project recommendations to be included in the study’s implementation plan. The Committee will also provide a final recommendation to the City Commission for the adoption of an official policy document. Committee meetings will be open to the public.

“Ideally, the committee will represent various housing-related organizations, as well as Manhattan’s racial and age diversity, especially because affordable housing challenges disproportionately impact the city’s minority populations,” said Bunger.

According to the City, Development Strategies, Inc. would like to find residents that identify with one or more of the following categories related to affordable and workforce housing:

Philanthropic organizations

Banking and finance, particularly with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and affordable housing lending experience

Development community; ideally one affordable housing and one market rate, and with experience spanning new construction and rehabilitation/renovation

Realtor’s association

Housing-related social service providers, like credit counseling and homebuyer education

Advocacy organizations, or individual advocates, with expertise in affordable housing development and preservation, housing stability, and homeless prevention.

Neighborhood-focused non-profits/neighborhood associations

Major employers/business community

University representatives

Economic development partners

Ft. Riley representative

The City said Steering Committee applicants are only required to meet one of the above requirements, but also live or work within the city limits and commit to attend the vast majority of meetings scheduled for the project throughout the year-long study.

If interested, apply to become a member of the Steering Committee by clicking HERE.

