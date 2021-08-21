Advertisement

Local doctors, some parents fear lack of masking could pull children out of classroom

(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since the proposed order that would have included a mask mandate in effect for four weeks in Sedgwick County fell short of being passed by the county commission, local school districts’ protocols will stay in place. This means that for now, masks will continue to be optional in schools.

Local doctors and some parents fear a lack of masking could pull children out of the classroom and send them back home to learn, or worse, lead to widespread illness, especially among children younger than 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet.

“Unfortunately, we are stressed,” Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery said. “With children resuming school without masks, they are swapping these viruses and are going to quickly overwhelm our systems. I do not want to be forced into the position to transfer a child who needs to be admitted for a seizure to Colorado or further away because there is no capacity for them.”

The proposed Sedgwick County health order that fell short of passage Friday would have required students to wear masks in schools. Sheryl Rader is among those who think that masks should be mandatory.

“I think it’s very important to have the mask, even with the kids in school because I have grandkids and I think it’s important because if they have health issues, I think they need to have the mask on.”

Others think it should be a choice and say the past two weeks have been fine without requirements.

“It’s been going really well as far as I know. Most everyone in his class, most of the students still wear masks even though they aren’t mandatory,” Wichita parent Christina Georgas said.

Most parents and doctors agree, kids should be in school.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class
David Scott Baker, 54, of Topeka was arrested Thursday night.
Visiting veteran proponent helps Topeka Police find kidnapping suspect
A Silver Alert was canceled for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, of Topeka, who was found safe Friday...
Silver Alert canceled after Topeka man found safe
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Courtesy Of: Kansas Department of Labor, Labor market Information Services and the Bureau of...
Jobless rate continues to rise in Geary County
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Missouri teacher charged in Capitol insurrection
Laborers work on the roof of a house under construction in new subdivision Thursday, Aug. 12,...
Legislative districts overpopulated in 4 Kansas urban areas
FILE - Brandon L. Schlichting, 28, previous mugshot from Allen Co. Jail.
Chanute man in critical condition after being shot by police officer
file, sunflower
Most of Kansas’ top 10 cities grew in population over decade