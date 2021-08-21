Advertisement

Legislative districts overpopulated in 4 Kansas urban areas

Laborers work on the roof of a house under construction in new subdivision Thursday, Aug. 12,...
Laborers work on the roof of a house under construction in new subdivision Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Overland Park, Kan. While most of rural Kansas continued a long trend of population loss, urban areas like suburban Johnson County experienced continued growth. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Population shifts left Kansas legislators in four urban areas with too many people in their districts and lawmakers from most rural areas with too few, according to new figures from the Legislature’s research staff.

The numbers showed that 22 of 40 Senate districts and 78 of 125 House districts have too little population after the past 10 years. Current boundaries were drawn in 2012, and the Republican-controlled Legislature must redraw them next year to make sure that districts are as equal in population as possible. New lines will be based on the 2020 federal census.

Legislative researchers’ figures show that four Senate districts exceed the ideal population of 73,447 residents by more than 10%. Two are in Johnson County in the Kansas City area, one is in Lawrence, and the other is in Manhattan.

Senate President Ty Masterson’s district in east Wichita and Butler County has 9.5% too many residents.

Sixteen House districts had at least 10% more residents than the ideal population of 23,503.

Seven districts are in Johnson County, two are in Kansas City Kansas, and one is split between Johnson and Leavenworth counties. Two more of the districts each are in Lawrence, Manhattan, and the Wichita area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class
David Scott Baker, 54, of Topeka was arrested Thursday night.
Visiting veteran proponent helps Topeka Police find kidnapping suspect
A Silver Alert was canceled for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, of Topeka, who was found safe Friday...
Silver Alert canceled after Topeka man found safe
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Courtesy Of: Kansas Department of Labor, Labor market Information Services and the Bureau of...
Jobless rate continues to rise in Geary County
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Missouri teacher charged in Capitol insurrection
FILE - Brandon L. Schlichting, 28, previous mugshot from Allen Co. Jail.
Chanute man in critical condition after being shot by police officer
file, sunflower
Most of Kansas’ top 10 cities grew in population over decade