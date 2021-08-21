Gov. Kelly, doctors say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to climb in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Kansas continues to climb.

Governor Kelly said on Friday that infections are increasing more rapidly than before the vaccine was available.

“Our units are filled with young, healthy, and far too many pregnant patients,” Dr. Andrew Schlachter with St. Lukes Hospital emphasized.

Doctors from St. Lukes Hospital say ICUs are at their limit.

“Kansas City ICUs are in a state of crisis, different though, than in 2020. There are 20-year-olds who are critically ill. almost the entirety of our ICUs are unvaccinated patients under the age of 60,” Dr. Schlachter explained.

KDHE’s Friday update shows 78-percent of the state’s ICU beds filled, 27 percent of them by covid patients.

The Northeast region had only 17 percent of ICU beds available - nearly half taken by covid patients.

Governor Laura Kelly said in a news conference that most patients admitted to Kansas ICUs with covid-19 related issues are unvaccinated.

“Over the past several weeks’ covid-19 cases and related hospitalizations of Kansans of all ages had risen exponentially. It shouldn’t be like this,” Gov. Kelly said.

Friday, Stormont Vail Hospital had 54 covid-positive inpatients, 83 percent are unvaccinated and the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus had 22 covid positive inpatients.

“Covid-19 infections are more rapid today than they were before the vaccine was available. Our health care system is being stretched to the max; our counties are running low on resources to fight the virus,” Gov. Kelly said.

“Unlike the during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, there are significantly more children being hospitalized amid the latest surge,” Dr. Dena Hubbard with St. Lukes Hospital said. “This year we’re seeing many more covid positive moms, unvaccinated with more severe illness.”

Governor Kelly is urging Kansans to get vaccinated while hospital and ICU capacity in Kansas reaches its max.

“This is real, covid is not gone and in fact, it’s nearing being far worst than ever before in our area. The delta spreads faster, makes you sicker,” Dr. Schlachter emphasized. “I’m not here today to inspire fear, to discuss politics, or argue data. severe disease and death can be prevented through safe and effective vaccination.”

Governor Kelly also urged every school board statewide to implement a mask requirement for students and staff.

