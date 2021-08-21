Advertisement

Emporia State offers $300 to faculty, staff that get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State is offering $300 to faculty and staff that get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Emporia State University says with a new fall semester right around the corner, it is excited to have students, faculty and staff back on campus for the full college experience. Previously, it announced cash incentives for students who get the COVID-19 vaccine, now it said it will offer a $300 incentive for staff to get vaccinated.

If faculty and staff are already vaccinated, ESU said they are also eligible to receive the incentive. If they are not vaccinated and would like to take advantage of the incentive then they are required to get their final dose by Oct. 4.

ESU said employees will have to move fast, they will need the first dose of Moderna no later than Sept. 3 or a first dose of Pfizer no later than Sept. 10. They will need to be diligent to follow up with their second dose by Oct. 4.

According to ESU, employees can also qualify for the incentive if they get the single-dose Johnson&Johnson shot.

ESU said all employees that get a COVID-19 vaccine will have $300 applied to their Nov. 12 paycheck.

According to the University, employees that also take classes from ESU will only get the $300 incentive and are not eligible for student incentives. Additionally, it said student employees are not eligible for the faculty and staff incentive.

To submit proof of vaccination, click HERE.

To find a vaccination location near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class
David Scott Baker, 54, of Topeka was arrested Thursday night.
Visiting veteran proponent helps Topeka Police find kidnapping suspect
A Silver Alert was canceled for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, of Topeka, who was found safe Friday...
Silver Alert canceled after Topeka man found safe
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Local doctors, some parents fear lack of masking could pull children out of classroom
FILE
K-State explores new COVID-19 treatment option with NIH grant
FILE
City of Topeka requires face masks for municipal buildings
USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class