Emporia State offers $300 to faculty, staff that get COVID-19 vaccine

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State is offering $300 to faculty and staff that get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Emporia State University says with a new fall semester right around the corner, it is excited to have students, faculty and staff back on campus for the full college experience. Previously, it announced cash incentives for students who get the COVID-19 vaccine, now it said it will offer a $300 incentive for staff to get vaccinated.

If faculty and staff are already vaccinated, ESU said they are also eligible to receive the incentive. If they are not vaccinated and would like to take advantage of the incentive then they are required to get their final dose by Oct. 4.

ESU said employees will have to move fast, they will need the first dose of Moderna no later than Sept. 3 or a first dose of Pfizer no later than Sept. 10. They will need to be diligent to follow up with their second dose by Oct. 4.

According to ESU, employees can also qualify for the incentive if they get the single-dose Johnson&Johnson shot.

ESU said all employees that get a COVID-19 vaccine will have $300 applied to their Nov. 12 paycheck.

According to the University, employees that also take classes from ESU will only get the $300 incentive and are not eligible for student incentives. Additionally, it said student employees are not eligible for the faculty and staff incentive.

To submit proof of vaccination, click HERE.

To find a vaccination location near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.