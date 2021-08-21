Advertisement

Diverse Topeka community gets down in T-Town

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People got down in “T-Town” Friday evening.

Topeka United held a gathering at the Brown v. Board Mural, where there was plenty of food, music, and company to enjoy.

From the crowd and even the stage line-up to the food on offer, Topeka’s diversity was on full display. That’s something Topeka United’s SJ Hazim says is important to see.

“People believe what they see, so we can talk about diversity and inclusion and all those things, but when you see it in action - it hits a little different. Until you see it, a lot of times people aren’t willing to come out and be involved.”

Topeka United engages with the community to promote diversity and inclusion.

