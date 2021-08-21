Dillon’s to offer COVID-19 booster shots for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillon’s will start to offer eligible Kansans COVID-19 booster shots starting on Sept. 20.

As the U.S. considers the approval of booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine, Kroger, the parent company of Dillon’s, said those eligible will be able to get one at the grocery store beginning Set. 20. To encourage more Kansans to get vaccinated and ensure those in long-term care facilities can take advantage of the changes, Dillon’s has a plan to administer the doses quickly and effectively.

Dillon’s said it has also prepared for more populations to become eligible for booster doses over time.

Currently, Dillon’s provides the additional doses of the vaccine to immune-compromised individuals per FDA and ACIP guidelines. However, starting in September, Dillon’s can provide immunization services to long-term care facilities and eligible Kansans.

Dillon’s said it will continue to offer its COVID Care brand, which includes COVID-19 at-home testing, rapid antigen and rapid antibody testing.

To schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at your nearest Dillon’s, click HERE.

