Cooler Saturday with clearing skies before Summer heat returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lots of pictures coming in of impressive cloud structures from last night’s thunderstorms. This morning, however, things are quiet and comfortable and will set the scene for a great Saturday afternoon.\

Skies will become mostly sunny later today and northerly winds will help filter in cooler and drier air today woith highs expected to top out in the mid 80s. Temperatures later tonight will be mild in the low to mid 60s with winds becoming calm. The relief doesn’t last long though as 90s are once again expected on Sunday.

The cold front that is providing us the cool down will pass through again on Sunday only this time it will be a warm front bringing back the warm air from the south! This is because of another approaching system to our west.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms in North-Central Kansas. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Our storm chance is on Sunday evening with scattered storms developing in Western and North-Central Kansas. Some of these storms could be strong producing some wind and hail and locally heavy rainfall. Areas along and south of I-70 should remain dry while areas closer to the Nebraska state line have a slight chance for seeing these storms as they track east Sunday night. However, the storms will be strongest when they first develop in Western Kansas and weaken as they move east.

We begin to turn up the heat on Monday with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values likely between 100-105 degrees. The hot and humid conditions stay around until Thursday when a cold front will be in the area. It is unclear if the cold front will actually pass through the region or stall out to our north, but it should drop our temperatures back to at least the lower 90s during that time. We’ll update this situation as needed.

Taking Action:

Storms on Sunday evening could be strong and one or two storms may become severe in Northwestern and North-Central Kansas. The hazards Sunday evening would be isolated quarter size hail and wind gusts between 60-70 mph. Heat and humidity are building once again and will be a hazard starting Monday with heat index values once again reaching the low 100s. Stay hydrated and take breaks when needed and always check your backseat before leaving your vehicle.

