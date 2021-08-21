Civilian, military leaders discuss success, leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Civilian and military leaders discussed success and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic with the 1st Infantry Division.

Fort Riley says it and the 1st Infantry Division hosted a Leadership Professional Development panel on Wednesday, which included everyone from an astronaut to a 1st-grade teacher.

The panel was made up of Retired United States Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden, founder and CEO Emeritus of the Charles F. Bolden Group, Professor Briana Goff from Kansas State University, Maribeth Kieffer, director of the Flint Hills Bread Basket, Brittany Scott, a 1st-grade teacher at Ware Elementary School and Stephanie Hilton, a 4th-grade teacher at Ware Elementary School. 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs officer Lt. Col. Alex Tignor joined them.

According to Ft. Riley, each panelist brought a unique perspective to the discussion, from teaching young children to what it is like to be a Marine Corps leader. The first question the panel answered was simple, but impactful: “What inspires you to do the things you do?”

Ft. Riley said Goff works closely with those affected by PTSD and other diagnoses to better understand the disorder and help patients return to normal. She said her inspiration is drawn from the veterans she first worked with when she entered the mental health and behavioral health fields.

“When I was a graduate student working toward my masters, I had the opportunity to work on the PTSD cases. When I started I didn’t even know how to spell PTSD but I immediately fell in love with the veterans I was working with and their families. I now teach students, undergraduate and graduate, issues of understanding trauma and traumatic stress,” said Goff.

Lt. Col. Tigner asked retired Maj. Gen. Bolden what inspired him to start his previous campaign similar to today’s U.S. Army People First.

“Soldiers would talk about fear, and how fear affects them. My wife [Alexis Walker] is really the one who came up with this idea, but we wanted to hear about these things mentally,” Bolden said. “Having been in combat in Thailand and Vietnam, getting a little bit afraid myself, we decided to try to help make people understand that it’s okay to be afraid, it’s okay to have difficulty with everything else.”

Later, Tigner asked the teachers in the group how they persevered throughout COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns with virtual schooling.

“We went remote when COVID started that spring 2020 and, we always had a dance party on Friday mornings in order to get our frustrations out for the week. I wanted to make sure our computer time remained interactive, I still wanted a connection with my kids,” said Scott.

Even throughout the pandemic and associated lockdowns, Scott and Hilton said they stayed positive and wanted to make the most out of the year. Hilton said it was even her most successful year as a teacher.

“I was very intentional about making sure that we get along because there’s a lot of different personalities walking through my classroom every day, and we did everything together, we ate lunch together, we went to recess together, everything,” said Hilton.

After having faced a difficult year with its own set of challenges, each panelist said something to help with success.

“Always smile, every day, at least smile once,” said Scott.

“If you’re looking for a nonprofit, give something if you have the means to an organization you believe in,” said Kieffer.

“Don’t think that the things you do have no impact, I still have parents reaching out to me who have moved away that say ‘oh she still talks about you,’ and I’ve learned in time to not say ‘I’m just a teacher,’ I now say with pride, ‘I’m a teacher,’” said Hilton.

“If you all recognize the value of each other, and if you all recognize the differences and be willing to communicate respectfully then you will not fail as a soldier, and as a person,” said Bolden.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.