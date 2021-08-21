Advertisement

Chiefs 2-0 in preseason with win over Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City never trailed as the Chiefs pulled off their second preseason win of 2021, 17-10 over the Arizona Cardinals.

After an uncharacteristic Patrick Mahomes interception in the endzone, Chad Henne found Mecole Hardman late in the second quarter for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the night.

Mahomes finished the day 10/18 passing for 78 yards.

Third-string QB Shane Buechele, who scored the Chiefs’ game-winning TD last week, took over in the third. He directed a 12-play, 87-yard drive ending in a five-yard TD to Jerick McKinnon to give Kansas City a 17-0 lead.

The Cardinals would go on to score 10 unanswered, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.

Roster cuts continue Tuesday, with the Chiefs trimming the team from 85 players to 80. The 53-man roster deadline is coming up Aug. 21.

The Chiefs will host the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game Friday, Aug. 27 on WIBW.

