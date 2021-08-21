Chiefs 2-0 in preseason with win over Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City never trailed as the Chiefs pulled off their second preseason win of 2021, 17-10 over the Arizona Cardinals.

After an uncharacteristic Patrick Mahomes interception in the endzone, Chad Henne found Mecole Hardman late in the second quarter for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the night.

Mahomes finished the day 10/18 passing for 78 yards.

Mecole Hardman snags the touchdown in the back of the end zone!



📺: #KCvsAZ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/JxDrHuKsrN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 21, 2021

Third-string QB Shane Buechele, who scored the Chiefs’ game-winning TD last week, took over in the third. He directed a 12-play, 87-yard drive ending in a five-yard TD to Jerick McKinnon to give Kansas City a 17-0 lead.

.@JetMckinnon1 jogged on into the end zone to put another 6 on the board!



📺: #KCvsAZ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XCpHIpgElH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 21, 2021

The Cardinals would go on to score 10 unanswered, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.

Roster cuts continue Tuesday, with the Chiefs trimming the team from 85 players to 80. The 53-man roster deadline is coming up Aug. 21.

The Chiefs will host the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game Friday, Aug. 27 on WIBW.

