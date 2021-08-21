Advertisement

Chanute man in critical condition after being shot by police officer

FILE - Brandon L. Schlichting, 28, previous mugshot from Allen Co. Jail.
FILE - Brandon L. Schlichting, 28, previous mugshot from Allen Co. Jail.(Kansas Vine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - After aiming his weapon at a Chanute Police Officer, a 28-year-old man was shot and is now in critical condition.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Chanute Police Department contacted on Friday, Aug. 20, around 8 p.m. to ask for help to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

According to the KBI, the Chanute Police Department received reports of a suspicious person who was looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. An officer responded to the area and found the man, later identified as Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, of Chanute.

When the Chaunte Police Officer tried to make contact with Schlicting, KBIK said he pulled a weapon from his holster and aimed it at the officer. The officer fired his gun once, which hit Schlichting in the head. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. and the officer was not injured.

KBI said life-saving measures were attempted by the officer and additional officers and EMS responded to the scene to continue to attempt to save Schlichting’s life. He was taken to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and later transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition.

A thorough and independent investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the KBI and once finished, the findings will be turned over to the Neosho County Attorney for review.

This is an ongoing investigation.

