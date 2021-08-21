Augusta man slits own throat after shot by police

AUGUSTA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta man slit his own throat after being shot by a police officer after he charged the officer with a knife in a gas station.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it responded to help investigate an officer-involved shooting in Augusta on Friday night, Aug. 20.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, the KBI said it was asked by the Augusta Police Department to help investigate and agents with the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

According to the KBI, the Augusta Police Department received a 911 call where there was no report made, but the caller did not hang up the phone. The phone was tracked to the Phillips 66 at 610 W 7th St.

When an officer with APD arrived, KBI said he made contact with the person who called 911 and learned that a man in the store had felony warrants for his arrest. The man was identified as Barrye W. Lightner, 49, of Augusta.

KBI said the officer entered the store and tried to make contact with Lightner, who then pulled out a knife. The officer gave several commands which Lightner refused to follow and then took steps toward the officer who fired one shot that struck Lightner in his hands.

According to the KBI, Lightner then used the knife to cut his own throat.

KBI said the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. and now officers were injured in the incident.

When EMS arrived, they provided Lightner with life-saving measures and took him to the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Lightner remains in serious, but stable condition.

KBI said it will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting and when finished will turn the findings over to the Butler Co. Attorney for review.

This is an ongoing investigation.

