Arson causes $12,000 damage to Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saturday morning arson caused around $12,000 in damage to a Topeka home.

The Topeka Fire Department says firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1600 SW Clay St. just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Upon arrival, crews said they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story wood-frame home. The fire was contained to the original structure and crews were able to enter the building. After a search, no residents were found inside the home, it was empty at the time of the fire.

After a preliminary investigation by TFD’s Investigation Unit, crews found the fire was intentionally set. The estimated loss of the fire was $12,000, all of which was associated with structure loss.

Working smoke detectors were not found within the home.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

