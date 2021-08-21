Advertisement

American Legion hosts first annual car show

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion Post 400 hosted their first annual car show with 40 cars packing the lot.

Terry Brookhouser, American Legion Sons Member, put on the event he says it’s a great way to get the community together and showcase the cars.

“There’s always a hundred car shows going on everywhere from all the way in Wichita, to Kansas City, western Kansas, northern Kansas. So they have lots of options to choose from and I know even in Topeka in this area there’s like 5 or 6 others going on,” he said. “The fact that we got this many cars out today I’m really glad our community supported it.”

The first annual event had 1st, 2nd and 3rd best place for best car trophies, a raffle, and vendors. He said the turnout was great for their first one and hopes to see this happen every year from now on. They had 43 cars and packed the parking.

PROCEEDS FROM THE EVENT GO TO THE AMERICAN LEGION.

Brookhouser mentioned the American Legion takes flag donations for those not knowing what to do with theirs or planning to dispose of it.

They have a drop-off at their location on Highway 24.

