Wheatfield Village breaks ground on new luxury apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ground broke for the construction of a new luxury apartment complex in Topeka on Friday.

Guests gathered at the future site of the Wheatfield Village Apartments at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, for a groundbreaking celebration. The apartments will be the last step of the complex’s development at 29th and Fairlawn in Topeka.

“The Wheatfield Village Apartments will complete our vision for 29th and Fairlawn,” said Jim Klausman of Klaton Properties. “The restaurants, B&B Movie Theater and SpringHill Suites Hotel have been exceptionally well received by the community, and the apartments will bring even more vibrancy to the area.”

According to Wheatfield Village, the new luxury apartment complex will offer a variety of floorplans that will include studio, one and two-bedroom apartment options. The units will offer features such as stainless steel appliances, oversize ceilings, large balconies, spacious closets, smart thermostats and more.

“This is not your average apartment complex,” said Greg Schwerdt, CEO of Schwerdt Design Group. “With luxury amenities like a resort-style pool, fire pits and secure parking for tenants, this is really something special for Topeka, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Wheatfield Village said tenants will enjoy the following amenities:

Structured Secure Parking

Clubroom for Resident Events

Co-working Space

24-hour Fitness Center and Spa

Resort Style Pool with Chair Wading Area

Pool Cabanas

Gourmet BBQ Grill with Outdoor Entertainment Area

Fire Pits

Individual Storage Rooms

Dog Park

According to Wheatfield Village, several organizations came together to bring the complex to life, including Crossland Construction, EPC Real Estate, Equity Bank, Klaton Properties and Schwerdt Design Group.

For more information about Wheatfield Village or to join the mailing list, click HERE.

