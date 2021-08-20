Advertisement

Wheatfield Village breaks ground on new luxury apartment complex

Wheatfield Village apartment complex renderings
Wheatfield Village apartment complex renderings(Lunetta Design)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ground broke for the construction of a new luxury apartment complex in Topeka on Friday.

Guests gathered at the future site of the Wheatfield Village Apartments at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, for a groundbreaking celebration. The apartments will be the last step of the complex’s development at 29th and Fairlawn in Topeka.

“The Wheatfield Village Apartments will complete our vision for 29th and Fairlawn,” said Jim Klausman of Klaton Properties. “The restaurants, B&B Movie Theater and SpringHill Suites Hotel have been exceptionally well received by the community, and the apartments will bring even more vibrancy to the area.”

According to Wheatfield Village, the new luxury apartment complex will offer a variety of floorplans that will include studio, one and two-bedroom apartment options. The units will offer features such as stainless steel appliances, oversize ceilings, large balconies, spacious closets, smart thermostats and more.

“This is not your average apartment complex,” said Greg Schwerdt, CEO of Schwerdt Design Group. “With luxury amenities like a resort-style pool, fire pits and secure parking for tenants, this is really something special for Topeka, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Wheatfield Village said tenants will enjoy the following amenities:

  • Structured Secure Parking
  • Clubroom for Resident Events
  • Co-working Space
  • 24-hour Fitness Center and Spa
  • Resort Style Pool with Chair Wading Area
  • Pool Cabanas
  • Gourmet BBQ Grill with Outdoor Entertainment Area
  • Fire Pits
  • Individual Storage Rooms
  • Dog Park

According to Wheatfield Village, several organizations came together to bring the complex to life, including Crossland Construction, EPC Real Estate, Equity Bank, Klaton Properties and Schwerdt Design Group.

For more information about Wheatfield Village or to join the mailing list, click HERE.

