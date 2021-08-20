Sedgwick County Commission narrowly rejects mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: After a few hours of discussion and feedback from Sedgwick County residents who are largely split on an issue that’s become divisive, the Sedgwick County Commission on Friday voted 3-2 to reject a proposed public health order that called for an approximate mask mandate that would have been in effect until Sept. 22.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns proposed the mask order in response to the strain on local hospitals. Dr. Minns said mask-wearing isn’t near as effective against COVID-19 as the vaccine, but medical literature does support that the measure is effective in slowing down the virus.

“It won’t take it to zero, but is probably the most effective tool we have,” he said.

During the public comment section of the meeting, several people spoke, largely split on the issue. Among those in support of the order were doctors and nurses who pled with the commission to accept the mask mandate because of hospital numbers.

Several of those opposed to the mandate emphasized personal choice and concerns for the order’s impact on children.

Update: Dr. Garold Minns, the top health official in Sedgwick County, is recommending a new public health order on masks.

According to the order, masks would need to be worn:

within any indoor public space

while outdoors, in line waiting to enter an indoor public space and/or unable to maintain social distancing at all times

while riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle

Additionally, it is proposed all businesses, organizations and non-profits in Sedgwick County must require all employees, customers, visitors or members of the public to wear a mask or face covering when:

employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public

employees who are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution

employees are in any room or enclosed area where other people are present and unable to maintain a six foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity

These exceptions include:

children age two years and under

persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, who are hearing impaired or have a disability that prevents wearing a face covering

individuals who are actively speaking in front of an audience of other individuals, including at a religious institution, wedding, funeral, an open meeting of a political or taxing subdivision

The Sedgwick County Commission will hold a special meeting today at 4 p.m. to discuss whether to approve and/or amend the order. Eyewitness News will be there and cover the meeting live at KWCH.com.

With the status of area hospitals at a critical level with a surge in COVID-19 cases and depleted availability of beds, Sedgwick County’s top health official is expected to address the issue Friday. Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz confirmed the county’s health officer, Dr. Garold Minns is considering a proposed mask order due to the increased stress on the hospital system.

As of Wednesday, the Area Hospital Status Assessment, showed 180 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 147 on Monday; 61 in the ICU compared to 56 earlier in the week.

“If you compare our numbers and the pace of growth, it’s like we were at the end of October to the beginning of November when our surge really took over and our hospitals transitioned to primarily COVID-based care,” said Wesley Medical Center ICU Medical Director Dr. Chloe Steinshouer who is a pulmonary and critical care physician.

