Visiting veteran proponent helps Topeka Police find kidnapping suspect

David Scott Baker, 54, of Topeka was arrested Thursday night.
David Scott Baker, 54, of Topeka was arrested Thursday night.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a man visiting Topeka to raise awareness for veteran suicide helped nab a kidnapping suspect.

Around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, TPD says officers were called to the 800 block of SW Harrison on reports of an 86-year-old woman who had been kidnapped.

Officials say Darren Hafford, who is in Topeka doing pushups to combat veteran suicide witnessed the incident.

They say Hafford noticed the woman, who was in the passenger seat, in distress and reported the incident to Police when the car drove away.

A short time later officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of SW 10th Ave. with the woman and suspect inside.

The driver, David S. Baker, 54, of Topeka was taken into custody.

Baker is facing charges of Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Theft/Pocket-Picking, Driving While Suspended, and Assault.

