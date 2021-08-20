Advertisement

Valeo artists show off work at Heritage Bank gallery

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Artists from Valeo got to show off their work Friday.

Heritage Bank was excited to welcome Valeo artists back for another art fair this year. The gallery featured pieces from artists of all experience levels. The important part, organizers say, is the ability to express themselves.

“Art is a really great way to express yourself. It’s a great way to deal with emotions,” Mandy Griffin, Valeo’s expressive therapies manager, said. “It’s an outlet, and it’s a good way to communicate with others, especially when you might have difficulty communicating with words.”

“Mental health is a big deal, and we’ve been helping Valeo for the last four or five years with this,” Heritage Bank President/CEO Tony Kornade said. “This is a perfect opportunity to bring more awareness to Valeo and mental health.”

The gallery wrapped up Friday, but all of the unsold art will still be available at the Creations Hope Gallery at 727 S Kansas Ave. The Valeo sponsored gallery is open Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays until 5 p.m.

