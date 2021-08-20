Advertisement

Topeka law enforcement engages with community at informational meeting

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area law enforcement gathered Thursday night at the Lundgren-CRC North building to engage with the community.

The Strategic Leadership Academy hosted another conversation in their series with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Topeka and Washburn Police, and the District Attorney’s Office. Both law enforcement and those in attendance say these meetings are a great step toward improving the relationship between authorities and the community.

“It’s a great time to meet the police, when you’re not in a car stop,” Oakland resident David Bawden said. “It’s just talking one-on-one, getting to know them, they get to know you.”

“If the first time you speak to a law enforcement officer is when you are in a crisis or you need something, that’s a failure on our part,” Sgt. Henry Harmon said. “We want to be in the community, always.”

The agencies took people through law enforcement procedures during police stops, and gave a chance to ask questions.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez...
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017
Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a Topeka Pizza.
Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage
The CDC's COVID community transmission map showed 99 of 105 Kansas counties at substantial or...
Number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations in Kansas reaches late-January levels

Latest News

Hesston-native Katie Sowers sets NFL firsts while growing football for women
IX at 50: Hesston-native Katie Sowers sets NFL firsts while growing football for women
Sports medicine specialists say they noticed an uptick in injuries during the pandemic.
ACL injury, recovery inspires athlete to new goals
Sports medicine specialists say they noticed an uptick in injuries during the pandemic.
ACL injury, recovery inspires athlete to new goals
Law enforcement personnel and citizens come together to discuss community issues
Law enforcement personnel and citizens discuss community issues