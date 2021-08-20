Topeka law enforcement engages with community at informational meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area law enforcement gathered Thursday night at the Lundgren-CRC North building to engage with the community.

The Strategic Leadership Academy hosted another conversation in their series with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Topeka and Washburn Police, and the District Attorney’s Office. Both law enforcement and those in attendance say these meetings are a great step toward improving the relationship between authorities and the community.

“It’s a great time to meet the police, when you’re not in a car stop,” Oakland resident David Bawden said. “It’s just talking one-on-one, getting to know them, they get to know you.”

“If the first time you speak to a law enforcement officer is when you are in a crisis or you need something, that’s a failure on our part,” Sgt. Henry Harmon said. “We want to be in the community, always.”

The agencies took people through law enforcement procedures during police stops, and gave a chance to ask questions.

