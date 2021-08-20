Topeka hotels set revenue record for July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s hotels are coming off a stellar performance in July.

Officials with Visit Topeka said local motels “showed the highest performance” for that month since records were kept beginning in 2003.

According to the 2021 Smith Travel Research report, considered the industry’s leading metric, Topeka’s July 2021 hotel revenue was the highest for that month to date at $4.93 million.

Visit Topeka officials said this also was the highest revenue reported in the Topeka hospitality industry for 2021.

It was more than $1.6 million over the same month from a year ago, when the July 2020 revenue was $3.31 million.

The July 2019 total was $4.15 million.

Visit Topeka officials said the July 2021 numbers are the second-highest monthly revenue rate on record, ranking only behind the June 2019 total of $5.22 million.

Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka, said the July 2021 total was “incredibly encouraging news” and is a testament that Topeka is “seeing more hotels, attractions and events than ever before.”.

Dixon noted that newer events, such as Topeka Music Week and Country Stampede, “serve as a catalyst to bring more people to Topeka, giving them the opportunity to fall in love with our community.”

Brent Boles, chairman of the Visit Topeka board and a partner at Schendel Lawn and Landscape, said the city’s travel scene “continues to thrive thanks in part to its outstanding attractions and events, as well as its great hospitality industry.

“As more signature events, like the Country Stampede, take root in Topeka, we’ll see a greater economic impact for our hotels, attractions and restaurants.”

Kurt Young, executive director of the Topeka Lodging Association. said the July numbers “are an exciting validation of our resiliency as a destination and a real testament to the momentum we have going on in our community right now.

“Amid the setbacks and challenges, Topeka’s hotels have continued to provide excellent support and service to its guests.”

Visit Topeka is the capital city’s visitors bureau. Its mission is to increase the economic impact of tourism on Topeka through destination development and brand management.

