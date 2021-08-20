Silver Alert issued Friday for missing Topeka man, 81

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a missing Topeka man.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials identified the man as Fred Clinton Sanders, 81.

According to sheriff’s officials, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of S.E. 41st, near Lake Shawnee just southeast of Topeka.

Sanders is described as a white man standing about 5-feet-11, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Sheriff’s officials said Sanders is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

He left his residence in the 2500 block of S.W. 41st sometime after 10 a.m.

His vehicles are still located on his property, though it is unknown if he has access to another vehicle.

He previously was located in El Doreado.

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts may call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

