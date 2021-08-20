Advertisement

Silver Alert issued Friday for missing Topeka man, 81

A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, who was last seen Friday...
A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, who was last seen Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of S.E. 41st, just southeast of Topeka.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a missing Topeka man.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials identified the man as Fred Clinton Sanders, 81.

According to sheriff’s officials, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of S.E. 41st, near Lake Shawnee just southeast of Topeka.

Sanders is described as a white man standing about 5-feet-11, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Sheriff’s officials said Sanders is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

He left his residence in the 2500 block of S.W. 41st sometime after 10 a.m.

His vehicles are still located on his property, though it is unknown if he has access to another vehicle.

He previously was located in El Doreado.

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts may call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
Crews battling fire at south Topeka motel
Early-morning fire causes estimated $35,000 damage at south Topeka motel

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Stay weather aware
Humid today, storms tonight
Hesston-native Katie Sowers sets NFL firsts while growing football for women
IX at 50: Hesston-native Katie Sowers sets NFL firsts while growing football for women
Law enforcement personnel and citizens come together to discuss community issues
Topeka law enforcement engages with community at informational meeting