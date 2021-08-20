Rep. Tracey Mann talks Afghanistan, vaccine mandate at Alma town hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann hosted town hall meetings today across central Kansas including Abilene, Council Grove, Alma, Emporia and Cottonwood Falls.

Mann has hosted fifty five town hall meetings so far across the “Big First” district covering parts of central and western Kansas and has hit on several different talking points such as the Afghanistan evacuation, the potential of a federal vaccine mandate and the increasing federal budget deficit.

While in Alma at the Wabaunsee County Historical Museum, Mann said his main concern with the Afghanistan evacuation now is getting the remaining American citizens out of the country.

“What we’ve seen happen has been a total debacle,” said Mann, “and I’m not for endless wars, but we should not have done an unconditional withdrawal. We should have had a plan in place that ensured we got all Americans out, got our translators and others out and then gotten our equipment out. What we’ve seen happen is a total operational and intelligence failure.”

Mann said he believes America’s next best move in this situation is to be firm with the Taliban and ensure that all Americans get home safely. Mann also believes that it would be a mistake to fully trust the Taliban in what they say they will do.

When asked about the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate, Mann responded that he would oppose such a measure.

“I strongly oppose mandates, vaccine mandates. I just think that the government has provided a vaccine and they’ve provided information about it and then it’s up to free Americans to make the decision that’s best for them and their families.”

