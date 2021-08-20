Advertisement

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash northwest of Topeka

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a semi just northwest of Topeka, authorities said.(KXII-TV)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a semi just northwest of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:38 p.m. in the 4100 block of N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road. The location was just west of the intersection of N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road and Brickyard Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the collision, a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Lower Silver Lake Road when it collided with a 2020 International semi, which was traveling east and attempting to turn left into a parking lot.

The semi failed to yield to the motorcycle, according to the patrol’s online crash log.

The motorcycle’s rider, Timothy R. Arnald, 63, of Carbondale, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Arnald wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The driver of the semi, Michael J. Cerretta, 35, of Dallas, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Cerretta was wearing his seat belt.

