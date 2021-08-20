Advertisement

Man killed in crash after tire blows out on I-435 in Johnson County

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 435 just south of Midland Drive in Shawnee.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Mitsubishi was traveling north on I-435 when its left rear tire blew out.

The vehicle then struck the right guardrail and went over a bridge before it rolled twice and landed in a creek.

A passenger, Gomez Humberto-Perez, 43, of Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Humberto-Perez was wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Josue Lorenzo-Ratliff, 24, of Overland Park, suffered serious injuries. Lorenzo-Ratliff was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The patrol said Lorenzo-Ratliff was wearing a seat belt.

