Advertisement

Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in Atchison

A 57-year-old man was arrested early Thursday following a seven-hour standoff at a residence on...
A 57-year-old man was arrested early Thursday following a seven-hour standoff at a residence on the south side of Atchison, KAIR Radio reports.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested early Thursday following a seven-hour standoff at a residence on the south side of Atchison, KAIR Radio reports.

The arrested man was identified as Porter Webb, 57, of Atchison.

According to KAIR, authorities believe Webb is suspected in a shooting that occurred early Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street in Atchison.

In that incident, KAIR said, Atchison police responded to Amberwell Atchison Hospital after a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken there by private vehicle. The shooting victim’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The standoff occurred later Wednesday evening at the location on S. 7th Street, where authorities said Webb lived.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told KAIR that various methods were made to get Webb to come out of the home and surrender.

A Kansas Highway Patrol robot that was utilized to search the home for Webb determined he wasn’t in the main area of the house.

The Atchison Police Department’s Special Response Team then entered the residence and found Webb hiding in a crawl space. Webb was taken into custody around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

After his arrest, KAIR said, Webb was taken to the Amberwell Atchison hospital for evaluation, then was booked into the Atchison County Jail in connection with the shooting and the ensuing standoff.

In addition to the Atchison Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted during the standoff.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
Crews battling fire at south Topeka motel
Early-morning fire causes estimated $35,000 damage at south Topeka motel

Latest News

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash...
Man killed in crash after tire blows out on I-435 in Johnson County
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon when his bike collided with a...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash northwest of Topeka
A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for Fred Clinton Sanders, 81, who was last seen Thursday...
Silver Alert issued Friday for missing Topeka man, 81
Stay weather aware
Humid today, storms tonight