Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested early Thursday following a seven-hour standoff at a residence on the south side of Atchison, KAIR Radio reports.

The arrested man was identified as Porter Webb, 57, of Atchison.

According to KAIR, authorities believe Webb is suspected in a shooting that occurred early Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street in Atchison.

In that incident, KAIR said, Atchison police responded to Amberwell Atchison Hospital after a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken there by private vehicle. The shooting victim’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The standoff occurred later Wednesday evening at the location on S. 7th Street, where authorities said Webb lived.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told KAIR that various methods were made to get Webb to come out of the home and surrender.

A Kansas Highway Patrol robot that was utilized to search the home for Webb determined he wasn’t in the main area of the house.

The Atchison Police Department’s Special Response Team then entered the residence and found Webb hiding in a crawl space. Webb was taken into custody around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

After his arrest, KAIR said, Webb was taken to the Amberwell Atchison hospital for evaluation, then was booked into the Atchison County Jail in connection with the shooting and the ensuing standoff.

In addition to the Atchison Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted during the standoff.

