Kansas sees 11th lowest unemployment rate in the nation in July

FILE
FILE(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ July unemployment rate was 3.8%, the 11th lowest in the nation.

WalletHub.com said with 943,000 jobs gained nationally in July, it released its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most. In order to find which states are doing better, it said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., against unemployment rate statistics from July to key dates in 2019 and 2020.

According to the study, Kansas ranked as the state that is bouncing back the ninth quickest in the nation. It said July 2021′s unemployment rate was 3.8%, which was the 11th lowest rate in the nation. Compared to July 2020, unemployment claims declined by 41.5% and compared to July 2019, unemployment claims declined by 4.4%.

Source: WalletHub

Nebraska ranked as the state who is bouncing back the quickest. Nebraska’s 2021 July unemployment rate was 2.3%. Compared to July 2020, the state’s unemployment rate declined by 46.9% and compared to July 2019, the state’s unemployment rate declined by 22.8%

According to WalletHub, in July 2021, there were 57,730 unemployed Kansans compared to 46,614 in July 2019. In January 2020 there were 47,148 unemployed Kansans. In July 2020, there were 98,659 unemployed residents.

Unemployment numbers could see a drastic change in September as federal aid is set to end. All COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs will expire on Sept. 4.

For more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

All federal pandemic unemployment programs expire in September

