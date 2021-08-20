Advertisement

Kansas patrol: Tire blowout sent car over side of bridge

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A blown tire caused a car to careen over the side of a bridge in suburban Kansas City, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver, according to Kansas troopers.

The Kansas State Patrol said the crash happened Thursday afternoon in Shawnee on Interstate 435. A northbound car was on an I-435 bridge when its left rear tire blew, sending the car into the bridge’s right guardrail and over the side, investigators said.

The car rolled twice and landed in a creek below, the patrol said, killing a passenger, 43-year-old Gomez Humberto-Perez of Kansas City, Kansas.

The 24-year-old driver from Overland Park was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

