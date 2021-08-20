Kansas High Court denies appeal of man convicted of murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High Court denied the appeal of a man convicted of murder which stated the instructions given about his conviction were wrong.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,812: State of Kansas vs. Jamion D. Wimbley, Wimbley appealed his Sedgwick Co. District Court conviction for murder for aiding and abetting a shooter. He claimed there was an error in the instructions given to the jury that convicted him.

The Court said it held that it was not an error for the trial court to decline to include extra language in the aiding and abetting jury instruction to tell the jury that just the presence at the scene of a crime is insufficient to establish guilt, despite being an accurate statement of law.

The language in the jury instruction that was given, which the Court said explained that mere association with a bad actor is not sufficient for guilty, fully and accurately explained the law to the jury and did not mislead the jury.

Therefore, the Court said failure to include the additional language did not impact his case.

