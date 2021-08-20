K-State explores new COVID-19 treatment option with NIH grant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is exploring new COVID-19 treatment options with a 5-year NIH grant.

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, Kansas State University says it has received a 5-year $3.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to research a new treatment method for the virus.

Kyeong-Ok “KC” Chang, a virologist at the University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, is the principal investigator of the project, “Small Molecule Inhibitors Against 3C-Like Protease of SARS-CoV-2.” K-State said the goal of the project is to complete the development of a drug for preclinical studies that will ultimately lead to a COVID-19 specific antiviral therapeutic treatment.

“There is currently an urgent and unmet need for the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutics for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19,” Chang said.

Yunjeong Kim, a virologist at the University, is the co-principal investigator, along with William C. Groutas, a medical chemist at Wichita State University; Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology from the University of Iowa; and Scott Lovell, a structural biologist at the University of Kansas.

According to K-State, Chang’s group has worked on antiviral drug development against both human and animal coronaviruses for over 10 years, with a focus on protease inhibitors.

“Recent advances of our efforts on the drug development include identification of potent compounds effective against SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by cell culture testing, X-ray co-crystallography and an animal model,” Chang said.

“Drs. Chang and Kim have over 30 years of collective experience investigating coronaviruses and other similar viruses,” said Derek Mosier, department head of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine. “They have established a well-deserved international reputation for research excellence and discovery, so their recent success comes as no surprise. Their contributions to the research efforts of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Kansas State University are invaluable.”

Chang has worked to find answers to the COVID-19 pandemic since May 2020 when the team started to look at human norovirus therapies.

The team recently published its new findings on SARS-CoV-2 treatment options. To read the findings, click HERE.

