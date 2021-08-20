Advertisement

JCPD attempts to identify two in ongoing faud case

The Junction City Police Department says it needs help identifying the two individuals in this...
The Junction City Police Department says it needs help identifying the two individuals in this photo. They are wanted for questioning in an ongoing fraud case.(Shawn Wheat | JCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - JCPD is working to identify two people involved in an ongoing fraud case.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs the public’s help to identify two people wanted for questioning in an ongoing fraud case.

JCPD said if anyone recognizes these individuals they should call officers at 785-762-5912 and reference case number 2021-17137.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot

Latest News

Participants say the process went quickly.
Groups helps with lunch and vaccinations
FILE
Kansas sees 11th lowest unemployment rate in the nation in July
Wheatfield Village apartment complex renderings
Wheatfield Village breaks ground on new luxury apartment complex
Heritage Bank hosted an art show, featuring works from artists who've used mental health...
Art show benefits mental health programs
Retired Col. Barnett
Atchison native to be inducted into Kansas National Guard Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame