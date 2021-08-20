JCPD attempts to identify two in ongoing faud case

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - JCPD is working to identify two people involved in an ongoing fraud case.

JCPD said if anyone recognizes these individuals they should call officers at 785-762-5912 and reference case number 2021-17137.

