Gov. Kelly to discuss COVID-19 at Johnson Co. hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at St. Luke’s Hospital in Johnson County at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

Gov. Kelly said she will discuss hospital and ICU capacity due to COVID-19 in Kansas. She will also discuss concerns about the virus spreading in schools.

If you cannot view our livestream, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.