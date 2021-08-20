Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to discuss COVID-19 at Johnson Co. hospital

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a news conference in Topeka. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at St. Luke’s Hospital in Johnson County at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

Gov. Kelly said she will discuss hospital and ICU capacity due to COVID-19 in Kansas. She will also discuss concerns about the virus spreading in schools.

