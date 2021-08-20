Friday forecast: Hot & very humid today, severe storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is going to be a high impact day with the heat and especially the humidity during the day with storms by this evening that have a decent chance of becoming severe.

A cold front pushing through tonight will bring a round of storms late this afternoon into this evening. All modes are possible however hail and wind are going to be the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not impossible and localized flooding is possible as well.

The cold front will stall out in southern Kansas tomorrow before moving back as a warm front Saturday night which is why a cool down with a drop in humidity will be short-lived. This means Saturday is the day to enjoy the weather vs Sunday as the heat and humidity make a return.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms this morning, severe weather is unlikely during this time with any storms however locally heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Highs will heat up in the low-mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to around 105°. Some spots including Topeka will have a high enough humidity for heat indices to be 10-12 hotter than the actual temperature. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

While there is a slight chance for storms to develop with severe weather between 4-6pm, the higher chance will likely be after 6pm. This line of severe weather will likely move through eastern Kansas by midnight.

Tonight: Storms likely before midnight with hit and miss storms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds N 5-10 mph. Heat indices will be up to 5° above the temperature.

Scattered storms will be possible Saturday night however most spots will remain dry but this will set up a hotter and more humid weather pattern that looks to continue for much of next week. You may have noticed 90s all of next week because the frontal boundary that looked to move through for the second half of the week has stalled to the north on the latest models so not cooling us down as much. There are several indications of storms next work week from the models but because of low confidence, the isolated nature and low rainfall totals any storms would produce will keep it completely dry in the 8 day but be mindful this is subject to change.

Taking Action:

While highs don’t look too hot (91° in the 8 day), the humidity will be very high leading to heat indices at or above 100° for most if not all of northeast Kansas. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities.

While storms are possible in some areas this morning, most spots will remain dry and widespread severe weather is not expected (1 or 2 warnings are possible though). That won’t be the case later today: Higher chance of (severe) storms will likely occur after 6pm in our western communities and continue to push eastward through 10pm or so. All modes need to be monitored with hail/wind the primary threat however a tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure you’re checking the forecast (and radar) throughout the day for updates.

Highest chance for severe storms will be 6pm-midnight: Hail and wind the primary threat although a tornado can't be ruled out (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

