Firefighters, student athletes focus workout on team building

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Firefighters passed on lessons in teamwork and hard work to high school students on Thursday.

Student athletes from Blue Valley High School in Randolph took part in firefighter-inspired workouts including moving a bucket of water on a stretcher, flipping a tractor tire, and pulling a sled with a teammate across the parking lot.

The teams finished the workout with a competition to fill buckets with water on the roof of the five-story fire training building.

“It’s fun, hard work, and get to be out with team, learning to communicate, and let the underclassmen see who’s better.” Blue Valley High School Senior Clayton Budenbender says.

“To have the senior class, or the upper classmen provide some leadership abilities, communicate, and motivate each other and to just come together as a team, doing some hard work always bonds people together.” Manhattan Fire Department Capt. Drew Taylor says.

The teams will take what they learned at today’s workout and use it when they return to practice on Friday.

