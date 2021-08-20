Federal Court finds Kansas trespassing law unconstitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit struck down a Kansas trespassing law on Thursday.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, Aug. 19, a federal appeals court found a Kansas statute that protects agricultural property rights unconstitutional and affirmed a lower court’s decision.

According to AG Schmidt, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit held that the Kansas statute that allowed enhanced criminal penalties for trespassing on an animal facility through deception with the intent to cause harm violated the First Amendment rights of the trespassers.

Earlier in August, Schmidt said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit upheld a similar law in Iowa, which creates a split opinion among federal appeals courts.

“Kansas enacted this law to add an additional layer of protection regarding unauthorized access to agricultural facilities, and to help improve security measures against those who seek to disrupt the food supply,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “Animal agriculture is vitally important to our state’s economic well-being. We are carefully reviewing the court’s disappointing decision and will determine next steps in the weeks ahead.”

According to Schmidt, the decision that struck down the statute was 2-1. He said the dissenting judge would have upheld the statute and concluded that it did not violate the First Amendment.

To read the full Court opinion for the case Animal Legal Defense Fund v. Kelly, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.