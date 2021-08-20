Downtown Topeka store hosts COVID vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka store did its part to get people protected against COVID-19.

Second Two U, 13th and S. Kansas Ave., hosted a vaccination and testing clinic Friday, in partnership with the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

Jason Shiver said he was walking by and spotted the sign. He said it was the perfect opportunity for something he’s been meaning to do.

“I think everybody should just get vaccinated for the people they love. It’s a new world. Vaccinations are...they help,” Shiver said.

Store owners say it’s the least they could do to help the community. Emma Ray, the owner’s mother, organized the event. She said she spent her life in social services, and is always looking for a way to assist.

“It makes me feel good to see people getting the shots, to be safe, and to be healthy, and to keep the people around us safe,” she said. “You have nothing to be afraid of the shot.”

People stopping in also received a free sack lunch and information on community resources

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.