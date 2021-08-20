City of Topeka requires face masks for municipal buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Monday, anyone that enters a government building in the City of Topeka will be required to wear a facemask.

In response to the Local Disaster Emergency that the Shawnee Co. Commission implemented on Thursday, Aug. 19, the City of Topeka said it will implement new COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Shawnee Co., it said the new guidelines are needed.

The City said only those that have business at the Municipal Court will be permitted in the building. Family, friends and observers will not be allowed to view court hearings. To maintain appropriate social distancing, defendants could be required to wait in the lobby or other areas during larger dockets. Defendants who report or show symptoms of illness, care for someone ill, or are at high risk of infection should contact their attorney to request a continuance. Anyone that has been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, experiences two or more symptoms of the virus or has traveled to a destination on the KDHE quarantine list will be denied access to the courthouse.

According to the City, anyone denied access to the courthouse should request a continuance. The Court Clerk’s Office can be reached at 785-368-3776 for instructions on how to reschedule or otherwise conclude business with the Court.

The City said residents should plan ahead when reporting to the courthouse to ensure they are able to complete their business while keeping everyone safe.

