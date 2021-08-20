Advertisement

Billy Bob Thornton’s band The Boxmasters set to rock Jayhawk Theatre

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boxmasters say you’ll hear a lot of 60s influence in their music, and some other styles, too. Overall, they say, it will be loud and you should arrive ready to rock.

The Boxmasters formed nearly 15 years ago. Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, who’d long been involved in music, was looking for a sound engineer for his latest solo album. A mutual friend introduced him to JD Andrew, who grew up in Salina, Kan. As the two tell the story, Thornton asked Andrew to play guitar on a few things; they realized they had common interests, including musical influences and baseball; and they the band was born.

Listen to their interview with 13′s Melissa Brunner about their music and upcoming show at Topeka’s historic Jayhawk Theatre.

The Boxmasters perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Jayhawk Theatre. Local favorite Ellie King will open the show. Tickets are $45 for general admission, $65 for reserved seats. Get tickets at www.JayhawkTheatre.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot

Latest News

Tracey Mann
Auburn-Washburn to consider mask mandate
Auburn-Washburn to consider mask mandate
Kansas Governor, doctors urge residents to get vaccinated
Kansas Governor, doctors urge residents to get vaccinated
K-State explores new COVID-19 treatment options
K-State explores new COVID-19 treatment options