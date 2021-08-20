Billy Bob Thornton’s band The Boxmasters set to rock Jayhawk Theatre

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boxmasters say you’ll hear a lot of 60s influence in their music, and some other styles, too. Overall, they say, it will be loud and you should arrive ready to rock.

The Boxmasters formed nearly 15 years ago. Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, who’d long been involved in music, was looking for a sound engineer for his latest solo album. A mutual friend introduced him to JD Andrew, who grew up in Salina, Kan. As the two tell the story, Thornton asked Andrew to play guitar on a few things; they realized they had common interests, including musical influences and baseball; and they the band was born.

Listen to their interview with 13′s Melissa Brunner about their music and upcoming show at Topeka’s historic Jayhawk Theatre.

The Boxmasters perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Jayhawk Theatre. Local favorite Ellie King will open the show. Tickets are $45 for general admission, $65 for reserved seats. Get tickets at www.JayhawkTheatre.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.