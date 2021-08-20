Auburn-Washburn district sees nearly 200 students in quarantine after first week back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After having nearly 200 students in quarantine after just one week of school, the Auburn-Washburn district is determined to bring those numbers down.

“We have said all along we are going to look at our internal Auburn-Washburn numbers and going to lean on that data to influence our decision making moving forward,” said Auburn-Washburn Superintendent, Dr. Scott McWilliams.

But McWilliams says the district has one main goal--

“Moving into this year our goal is to keep students and staff safety in school for the duration of the school year, we don’t want kids to be home, obviously in the environment we will have situations where kids need to be in quarantine but we want to do everything to minimize that,” he said.

Right now, USD 437 is leaving wearing masks up to each individual.

“On feedback as we have entered all of the buildings since the year has started roughly speaking about 30% of elementary kids are seen wearing masks consistently during the school day and that number is lower in the secondary level up to about 20% at the secondary level,” he said.

Auburn-Washburn isn’t alone, the Seaman district, which is requiring masks for students up to sixth grade, reports 27 students and four staff testing positive August 7th thru 13th, with 44 people quarantined.

District staff says 22 of the 27 students tested positive from summer break. Those are their highest numbers since January.

McWilliams said their school board will consider all the data they have.

“There is a mixed review of what the best way to approach Covid 19 is in this environment, we have members that are all in on mandates and we have some that are not,”McWilliams said.

