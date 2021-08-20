Atchison native to be inducted into Kansas National Guard Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the upcoming graduation ceremony for the Officer Candidate School - Class 65, an Atchison native and retired Colonel will be inducted into the OCS Hall of Fame.

The Kansas National Guard says its 235th Regiment will host a graduation ceremony for Officer Candidate School - Class 65 on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m., at the Kansas Highway Patrol Academy at 2019 E. Iron Ave in Salina.

During the ceremony, the National Guard said retired Col. Thomas C. Barnett, an Atchison native, will be inducted into the Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame.

According to the Guard, 2021′s OCS graduates are Jonathan Benjamin, Lenexa; Jonathan Klaurens, Emporia; Zachary Kolich, Louisburg; Michael Mancuso, Junction City; Eric Robinson, Wichita; John Sachse, Eaton; Cole Shope, Olathe; James Sudduth, Girard; Jonathan Sumrall, Hays; Chase Taylor, Leavenworth; Joshua Thayer, Wichita; Kevin Tooley, Richmond; and Christopher Wash, Topeka.

The Guard said retired Col. Thomas C. Barnett Jr. enlisted in the military in April 1985 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1987 at the Kansas Military Academy - OCS Class 31. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information system and system analysis as well as a master’s degree in telecommunications management.

According to the Guard, Col. Barnett’s military education includes the Field Artillery Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Army Nuclear Weapons Targeting Course, Combined Arms Service and Support School, Command and General Staff Officers Course, Mulitple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Cadre Course, Space Operations Course and the Army Ground/Aviation Safety Officer Course.

Initially, the Guard said Barnett served as a cannon artillery crewman and nuclear cannon crewman on M110 8-inch howitzers at the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, his regimental affiliation.

After commissioning as a field artillery officer, the Guard said Barnett held various staff and command assignments from battery to corps echelon levels. He served as the Army Forces fire support officer for 2nd Strike Fleet, corps liaison officer, battery commander for an 8-inch artillery unit and led the transition of the unit to an MLORS artillery unit.

According to the Kansas National Guard, Barnett also served as the training and operations officer for an MLRS battalion, division field artillery intelligence officer, division effects coordinator, division chief operations officer, division assistant chief of staff, one of the first Army Space Operations officers, commander - Joint Force Headquarters Kansas Support Battalion and transitioned to the 69th Troop Command, and was deputy commander of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade.

The Guard said Barnett’s deployment include commander of the NATO Joint Military Affairs Officer for Stabilization Force, where he developed the Instructions to Parties for the Dayton Peace Accord – Bosnia/Herzegovina; Army chief of staff, Plans and Operations, for the Multi-National Task Force East – Kosovo; Space Support Element chief and theater safety officer for Task Force Spartan/Operation Inherent Resolve – Kuwait/Iraq/United Arab Emirates/Jordan; and chief of operations for Task Force Southern Relief during the Hurricane Katrina Defense Support Of Civil Authorities mission.

According to the Guard, Barnett has been awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with five oak leaf clusters, Army Reserve Component Medal with four oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Army Forces Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Silver Hourglass, M device and 2 device, Overseas Training Ribbon with 2 device, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Operation Inherent Resolve, Campaign Medal, NATO Medal – second award, Space Badge, German Gold Schütenschnur, and both Honorable and Ancient Orders of St. Barbara.

The Guard said retired Col. Barnett is originally from Atchison and currently lives in Monroe, La. where he is the Director of Strategic Innovation for Lumen Technologies.

