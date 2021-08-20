Advertisement

AG Schmidt works to keep ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in effect

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico as other migrants line up on...
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico as other migrants line up on their way to request asylum in the U.S., at the foot of the Puerta Mexico bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, that crosses into Brownsville, Texas. One by one, asylum-seekers from El Salvador and Honduras who are waiting in Mexico for court hearings in the United States appeared before an immigration judge to explain why, after months of effort, they couldn't find an attorney. Only 5.3% of asylum-seekers subject to the Migrant Protection Protocols, as the "Remain in Mexico" policy is officially known, had lawyers through the end of January, compared with 85% for asylum-seekers nationwide, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.(AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is working to keep the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in place as the Biden Administration works to repeal it.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a federal appeals court rejected a request on Thursday, Aug. 19, from the Biden Administration that would allow it to suspend and terminate the Migrant Protection Protocols, or the “Remain in Mexico” policy. He said the court instead sided with states including Kansas that argued the policy should stay in effect for the near future.

Last week, AG Schmidt said a federal district court in Texas ruled that the Biden Administration failed to comply with federal law when it tried to reverse the Trump administration’s policy that requires asylum seekers from third countries to stay in Mexico pending formal proceedings. He said the district court’s ruling would reinstate the Trump-era policy. The Biden Administration is appealing that decision and wants to stay the district court’s order during proceedings.

However, Schmidt said he and attorneys general from 14 other states filed a brief late Wednesday that backs Texas and Missouri, the states that first brought the lawsuit forward, and opposed the Biden Administration’s motion to stay. He said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled on Thursday for the states and required the federal government to keep the Remain in Mexico policy in effect while it appeals the district court ruling.

“This policy change ordered by President Biden on his first day in office is one of several that have invited the chaos at our southern border,” Schmidt said. “This ill-considered policy change was rushed, and the federal district court agreed it was adopted in violation of law. The federal judiciary is insisting the administration continue to obey the law while the courts sort this out.”

The Remain in Mexico policy “has proven to be a vital tool in the fight against illegal immigration and has yielded both a fairer and more operationally effective means of processing aliens,” the attorneys general wrote in their brief. “Before its implementation, each year thousands of aliens were paroled in the United States while awaiting a hearing—a process that often took several years.”

To read a copy of the state’s brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals 5th Circuit, click HERE.

To read a copy of the court’s decision to deny the stay, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot

Latest News

Kansas to pay $2.2 million in child welfare legal battle
Kansas to pay $2.2 million in child welfare legal battle
Douglas Co. passes mask mandate for children
Douglas Co. passes mask mandate for children
2 arrested for child abuse in Topeka
2 arrested for child abuse in Topeka
FBI, Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in recent string of robberies
FBI, Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in recent string of robberies
USD 437
Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class