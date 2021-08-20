Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After just one week of school, Auburn-Washburn reported 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 170 students and staff have been required to quarantine.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says its Board of Education will host a special meeting on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

According to the Auburn-Washburn COVID-19 District Scorecard, there were 50 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in students and staff during the first week of school, Aug. 12-19. There were 13 positive cases in elementary students, 7 in middle school students, 27 in high school students and 3 in staff members.

The Scorecard also shows that 170 students and staff are currently in quarantine.

In a letter to parents on July 28, USD 437 Dr. Scott McWilliams said students would return to classes for the fall semester with no mask requirements.

“Our school environment has been disrupted in multiple ways since March 2020 and our students deserve a steady and consistent school environment this entire school year,” McWilliams wrote. “There are academic, social-emotional, and socialization student needs to meet and we can best meet those needs in learning environments that students feel are safe and comfortable.”

The District said the meeting will be open to the public and will be held in the Board of Education meeting room at the District Office, 5928 SW 53rd St., Topeka. The meeting will also be livestreamed.

The Auburn-Washburn School Board will still hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

To view the Auburn-Washburn COVID-19 District Scorecard, click HERE.

To view the Special School Board meeting, click HERE.

