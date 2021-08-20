Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn school board calls special meeting after district sees 50 COVID cases in first week of class

USD 437
USD 437(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After just one week of school, Auburn-Washburn reported 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 170 students and staff have been required to quarantine.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says its Board of Education will host a special meeting on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

According to the Auburn-Washburn COVID-19 District Scorecard, there were 50 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in students and staff during the first week of school, Aug. 12-19. There were 13 positive cases in elementary students, 7 in middle school students, 27 in high school students and 3 in staff members.

The Scorecard also shows that 170 students and staff are currently in quarantine.

In a letter to parents on July 28, USD 437 Dr. Scott McWilliams said students would return to classes for the fall semester with no mask requirements.

“Our school environment has been disrupted in multiple ways since March 2020 and our students deserve a steady and consistent school environment this entire school year,” McWilliams wrote. “There are academic, social-emotional, and socialization student needs to meet and we can best meet those needs in learning environments that students feel are safe and comfortable.”

The District said the meeting will be open to the public and will be held in the Board of Education meeting room at the District Office, 5928 SW 53rd St., Topeka. The meeting will also be livestreamed.

The Auburn-Washburn School Board will still hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

To view the Auburn-Washburn COVID-19 District Scorecard, click HERE.

To view the Special School Board meeting, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Disaster Declaration approved for Shawnee County
Ryan Wayman (left) and Ellen Wayman (right) face child abuse charges after a 5-year-old shows...
Two arrested after hospital notifies TPD of possible child abuse
FILE
LPD identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Dillon’s parking lot
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Robert Davis
Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly to discuss COVID-19 at Johnson Co. hospital
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard
This time around, younger people are getting sick from the delta variant.
More people younger than 50 being hospitalized with COVID-19