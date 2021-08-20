8-Iron Therapy Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A virtual golf course, called 8-iron therapy, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 20th.

The indoor facilities allow anyone who enjoys golfing to go year-round. Complete with virtual golf simulators containing about 100 different courses to enjoy.

They also have a driving range and swing bays for patrons to enjoy softball and baseball.

8-Iron Therapy is located at 2841 SE Croco Rd.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.