Wednesday’s Child - Foster Care Connect

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 20 years, WIBW has been committed to a feature called Wednesday’s Child. We introduce you to Kansas children who need to be adopted.

For several years, we worked with Kansas Children’s Service League to produce these stories. There was another provider that was supporting the adoption exchange in Kansas. Foster Adopt Connect began that work July 1, supporting adoptive families, training adoptive families, and providing support for kinship caregivers. A new agency holds the state contract for Adopt Kansas Kids. While the provider has changed, the need for families has not.

“Currently there are a little over 400 kids in foster care who are waiting for adoptive families. We are recruiting for them through the Adopt Kansas Kids website.”

While all families have strengths to meet kids where they are, Hedrick says it comes down to making the right match, along with training, patience and support.

“The good part of this is additional training and support help along that journey. Social workers walk with you.”

She speaks from experience. Hedrick has added several times to her own family through adoption.

“I am an adoptive parent. We have 7, 7, 4 and 2. Our support system has expanded immensely through adoption.”

