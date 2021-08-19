Washburn welcomes students on Move In Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students started moving onto campus Thursday.

New and returning students arrived with all of their belongings throughout the day. They were able to move in with a helping hand from Washburn staff and fellow students, even University President Jerry Farley was carrying some luggage.

Farley says he’s excited for students to get the full Washburn experience.

“18 months ago, things were looking pretty dreadful,” Farley said. “But by now, we are going to be face-to-face this semester and next spring, I’m certain. We’re excited about it.”

Move-In Day kicks off Washburn’s Weeks of Welcome - a collection of events designed to help students transition to college life. Weeks of Welcome runs through Homecoming in October.

