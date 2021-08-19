Advertisement

Washburn Rural aims to end State Title woes

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New season.

“Just coming into every practice with the mentality to get better each day.” Brooklyn DeLeye, Washburn Rural outside hitter, said.

Same expectation.

“I think they’re kind of digging a little deeper to make sure that we’re going to do everything we possibly can to try and get that championship.” Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural head volleyball coach, said.

Washburn Rural returns to the volleyball net, ready to finally come out on top.

“We are very hungry for that state title,” Taylor Russell, Washburn Rural outside hitter, said. “I think to get there, we need to just show up to practice each and every day, work hard, and if we do that, I feel like we’ll have a really good season and possibly get that state championship that we’ve been looking for.”

For two straight years, the Lady Blues have come up just short of hoisting a state title. Last year, they finished third. Two years ago, state runner ups.

“Definitely looking for that state championship,” DeLeye said. “We’ve been working to it for three years now. This is going to be the third. And so, definitely hoping that this is the year.”

Most of the talent that’s finished agonizingly short back to back years returns. They’ve built great chemistry while growing up together.

“It just helps because you get more used to each other,” Bordewick said. “You understand what everybody’s doing.”

“We have so much confidence in each other because we’ve been playing with each other for five, six years now.” DeLeye said.

“Being able to grow with this team, we’ve formed a lot of trust in each other and we all know our roles and it really helps us out on the court.” Russell said.

“They’ve always been great teammates,” Bordewick said. “They get along so well. We kind of push each other to get them to the next level. It’s just kind of cool to see all that kind of blend together.”

This team has one goal: to finally win it all.

“We’ve been working so hard for this and we’ve been really close each year,” Russell said. “I think to finally get that state title would be a huge accomplishment.”

