Veteran who served in Afghanistan shares message of hope

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a veteran that served in Afghanistan has shared a message of hope with veterans, active duty service members, military families and Gold Star families as the events in Afghanistan continue to unfold.

Joseph Reagan, Director of Military and Veterans Outreach for Wreaths Across America says as events in Afghanistan unfold, it goes without saying that the news has been extraordinarily difficult for those personally connected to the mission in Afghanistan. He said he and his wife are no different.

Earlier in the week, Reagan said a CNN reporter broadcast from a base in Andar, Afghanistan, a base that he and his soldiers built. He said this was the same base where he was wounded in 2006.

“Seeing it on the screen brought back a lot of memories – good and bad. When we first secured Andar we were using an open space adjacent to the district center compound where I lived with the local Governor to land helicopters. Unbeknownst to us – that open space was a Cemetery,” said Reagan. “One day the elder approaches me and says you’re landing helicopters in our cemetery, and this is deeply disrespectful. We talked for hours and right as the villagers and the elders were satisfied that we intended no harm and that we had agreed on a new place to land helicopters I heard the distinct sound of a far-off Chinook Helicopter. Despite my best efforts to wave them off, two giant Chinook’s land right in front of us in the cemetery, sandblasting the entire group of gathered elders in the process, and effectively undoing all the goodwill I had just spent hours building. Of the 847 days I spent serving in Afghanistan, every single one was like that day. A few steps forward, a few steps back.”

In his conversation with fellow veterans, Reagan said their memories are about the same. He said the question that keeps coming up is: was this worth it?

Unfortunately, Reagan said most are having trouble answering that question.

“There’s a term for that, Moral Injury,” said Regan. “Moral Injury is the mind’s response to actions or memories that are in violation of a person’s values and beliefs – some might say it’s an injury to your soul. For 20 years the full weight of the War on Terror fell on the shoulders of less than 1% of us. 2.7 million Americans voluntarily answered the call to serve, .7% of the U.S. population to be precise. 7,057 never came home, another 30,177 came home only to take their own lives.”

Since 9/11, Reagan his generation of veterans has been fortunate to have a grateful nation. He said he attributes this to Vietnam and Korean War veterans who were adamant that the new generation get a proper welcome home and proper access to care.

Unfortunately, Reagan said the resounding impression he gets as events continue to unfold in Afghanistan is that “thank you for your service” has lost its meaning. He said many veterans have started to see this as a hollow or superficial gesture because that is what people think they are supposed to say.

“Like most Veterans, on my right wrist I wear a silver bracelet, I have a collection of them, but they all look the same. Most people assume it’s a medical alert bracelet, but if you look closely each bracelet is inscribed with the name of a friend or colleague I’ve lost, either to our enemies abroad, or the demons within. I wear the bracelet so that I can read their name, when I shake hands, when I render a salute, when I play with my kids, while I type these words, their names are always with me,” said Reagan. “Almost every Veteran I know does this. We do this because it inspires us, they inspire us. They sacrificed their tomorrow so that we could have our today – and that is not something to be taken lightly. We have an obligation to live up to their legacy, we have an obligation to make those sacrifices matter, and what we’re seeing today should only strengthen our resolve to do so.”

As Americans reflect on the current situation in Afghanistan and on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Regan said he thinks it is important to remind each other of the unity that existed after the attacks on the Twin Towers. On Sept. 12, 2001, he said there was no doubt that this nation would prevail and become stronger together. Two decades later, he said the nation should focus on that same unity.

“Pearl Harbor, September 11th, whatever the crisis, American’s have always stood up and found a way to overcome any obstacle. Despite the fear, the heartbreak, the anger we’re all experiencing we owe it to ourselves, we owe it to our fallen to be good stewards of our democracy, we must live up to their legacy and be good stewards of our communities. As we approach the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, all of us must find a way to serve, we must ensure that the sacrifices made by the .7% were not in vain,” said Reagan.

Reagan said after Pearl Harbor, the entire nation mobilized in support of the war effort. When the war ended, he said the nation quickly made up for lost time. Soldiers came home from World War II to oversee the largest period of economic growth the nation has ever seen, as well as some of the greatest technological advancements the world has ever seen. He said today, the nation has the opportunity to harness that same spirit.

“To the brave men and women who volunteered and to your families, and to the families of the fallen. The sacrifices you made – and your families made – were not in vain,” said Reagan. “What we are witnessing today is not our failure, this is not our burden to bear. Having had the privilege of serving alongside so many amazing Americans (and allied Service Members as well), quite frankly I’m tremendously proud of what you were able to accomplish, and I hope you are too. The fact is you carried more than your fair share – and you are stronger because of it.”

According to Reagan, it is okay not to be okay right now. He said veterans and service members should take some time to reconnect with old friends and remind themselves about the time they were handed a mission, given no resources to execute that mission and still figured out how to make it work. He said there is a lot of work to be done and the country and communities need strong leaders to tackle tough problems and solving tough problems is what they do best.

“Adlai Stevenson II said, “Patriotism is not a short and frenzied outburst of emotion but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” I can think of no better way to demonstrate our gratitude for the sacrifices of our Service Members, Veterans, and their families than by reaffirming our commitment to service, to each other, to our communities, and to our nation,” said Reagan.

Wreaths Across America said Reagan has over a decade of experience working with leaders in the Government, nonprofit and Fortune 500 companies to develop sustainable strategies that support national security and veterans’ health. It said he served as an officer in the U.S> Army on active duty for 8 years, including two tours to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division. Reagan graduated from Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the nation.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.